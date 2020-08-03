OnlyFans seems to be the newest side hustle for some of your favorite celebrities. Since the quarantine has begun, celebrities left and right have been joining OnlyFans in efforts to release exclusive content for their loyal supporters.

Some celebrities have ideas to use OnlyFans in a different way. Rather than dropping exclusive sexual content, which the site is known for, celebrities have been using the site to drop exclusive gems on the site. For example, Youtube star, DDG has created an OnlyFans to give his supporters the 4-1-1 on how to grow their youtube channels.

The newest celebrity to join the Only Fans wave is rapper, Cardi B. The New York rapper made the announcement on Twitter. “I’m doing a partnership with only fans,” she revealed. “Everytime some1 start a rumor I will be addressing it there …..what else should I post besides rumors and behind the scenes? Maybe a video of me cleaning my home with my nails?”

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Cardi took to her Instagram and said that she has an announcement. After a fan asked her was this the announcement she was referring to, the Bronx born rapper replied and said, “No.”

Maybe Cardi has some new music on the way. Whatever it is, will you be tuning into Cardi’s Only Fans content?