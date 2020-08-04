The gun violence in Chicago has taken yet another rising talent. Rapper FBG Duck was shot and killed today in the Gold Coast area of downtown Chicago.

The controversial rapper who has gained notoriety with songs like “Slide” was a fan favorite both in and outside of Chicago.

Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern said three people were shot on Oak Street between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“Popular rapper FBG Duck has just been pronounced dead after being shot in the Gold Coast an hour ago. Prayers up for his family, bring justice to them after this senseless act,” former mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green tweeted.

Our thoughts and prayers are with FBG Duck’s family. Put the guns down Chicago.