Back in 2017, Queen Naija was a renowned Youtube vlogger with her then-boyfriend Chris Sails. During one of their vlogs, Naija recalled a story about being a victim of bullying as a child for having “pretty hair.” When describing her bullies, she referred to them as “black,” “ugly,” and “nappy-headed” girls. That clip resurfaced as her music career began to blossom. She was then perceived as a colorist, leaving the singer no choice, but to address them.

So I found the video @QueenNaijaaa thinks that black girls with "terrible" "nappy" hair bullied her because she had "pretty" hair. Those are descriptors of how she felt about their hair in comparison to her own. I see the real problem a superiority complex & colorism. pic.twitter.com/r3Qbvr2I3e — ♋️Water Princess♋️ (@WaterPrincessK) April 28, 2018

Although she apologized for her remarks, many people did not believe it to be sincere. Her colorist perception remained the same. It seems like this has been on the “Medicine” singer’s mind for quite some time. She recently took to social media to reaffirm her apology, especially to Black Women.

“I have never felt that I was better because I was light-skinned,” said the Michigan native. The words I have used in the past were probably ignorant. Not probably. They were ignorant.”

Advertisement

The 24-year-old singer goes on to say that her lack of knowledge on the subject led to her ignorance.

Back then, I didn’t know they were ignorant because that’s what I was just used to. I wasn’t that educated on my culture and wasn’t deeply rooted into it.”

Peep her full apologetic response below.