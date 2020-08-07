Erick Morillo, the international DJ from “I Like To Move It” was arrested and charged with sexual assault and battery from a December 2019 incident in Miami Beach with a then unknown partygoer.

Morillo’s accuser, whom he met that night, said that when she went home with the famed DJ and another woman following the event where they’d met, said that the one hit wonder made “several advances towards her, some sexual in nature, but she refused all of his attempts.”

The unidentified woman admittedly told police that she was drunk, but went to sleep by herself in a room in Morillo’s home. She told police in the complaint she remembers “waking up nude on the bed, with Mr. Morillo standing on the side of the bed also nude.”

He denied the allegation, but the rape kit taken by the accuser found the DJ’s DNA.

TheSource.com will update this story as it develops.