There has been plenty to talk about in the NBA Bubble but we have yet to see someone really scrap, thankfully, but we almost came close. During the first half of the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards game, league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo headbutted Moritz Wagner.

The game was rather chippy and meant nothing for either side other than general sport. Antentokounmpo would headbutt Wagner during a disagreement after a foul was called. Giannis would immediately be called for a flagrant 2 foul and tossed from the game.

Many viewers and analysts expect a suspension to come for Antentokounmpo for the final seeding game.

Advertisement

You can see Wizards star Brad Beal chip in on the issue and see the headbutt below.

We head butting? FOH — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 12, 2020