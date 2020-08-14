Party of Five, please! Congratulations are in order for John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, on their third baby.

Chrissy made the announcement in a video she uploaded to social media. “Look at this third baby s**t,” Chrissy said while holding her belly.

The couple subtly made the announcement in John’s “Wild” music video featuring Gary Clark Jr. They were on the beach with their two little ones, Miles and Luna, when the camera panned down and showed the singer cradling Chrissy presumed baby bump.

Well, she gave a closer look in the video below.

John Legend didn’t immediately confirm but there were cryptic clues on his social media. For example, he shared the clip with five hearts leading fans to believe that they’re about to be a family of five.