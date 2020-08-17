For 10 years, the Power 105.1 morning show in New York has put out the most memorable content in Hip-Hop radio history. From Ray J’s rant after a fight between he and Fabolous in Las Vegas, Birdman’s “Put some respeck on my name” comments and Soulja Boy’s “Draakkkeee” rant, Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy have owned the airwaves and will deservingly be named to the Radio Hall of Fame.

“One day people will look back and give us respect for how we impacted the culture the past decade,” Charlamagne said on Instagram. “All Praises and Glory Due To God and sincere Thanks and Gratitude to everyone who listens to us on the radio, via podcast, YouTube, however you consume your breakfast, THANK YOU for being a part of our club.”

The syndicated radio station has in the past earned the top spot on The Source Power 30 Radio and DJ’s list. The self-proclaimed “most dangerous morning show in the country ” will be inducted alongside former Hot 97 Radio Personality and current Power 105.1 midday host Angie Martinez. Long time Shade 45 morning show host Sway Calloway will also be inducted as part of the 2020 class.

“What an accomplishment! We are in the Radio Hall of Fame class of 2020! Congrats to @angiemartinez @realsway @donniesimpsonsr for being legendary personalities in this 2020 class,” Angela Yee said on Instagram. “And for everyone who listens to us in the morning and is part of our family, thank you so much for this honor!”