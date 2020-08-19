Rookie of the Year finalist Ja Morant has become the latest brand athlete partner for BODYARMOR Sports Drink.



Morant’s signing is the latest of a roster including Christian McCaffrey, Trae Young, Sabrina Ionescu and Ronald Acuna Jr. in the brand’s quest to become the #1 sports drink. The roster already boasted James Harden, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Rapinoe.



As part of this new partnership, Morant will be featured in a variety of upcoming branded content, as well as leveraged to generate increasing awareness for BODYARMOR across the country and locally within the Memphis market.

“I’ve been a fan of BodyArmor before, but you know, just seeing their growth the past a couple of months, years, I feel like they kind of have like the same mindset as me when I’m on the basketball court,” Morant said to INSIDER of the partnership. “You know, both trying to become the number one — they’re trying to be the No. 1 sports drink, and I’m trying to be the No. 1 player. So I feel like that mindset we both have, I’m just very excited to join and help these brands reach their high potential.”