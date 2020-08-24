The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards have loss some star power as Roddy Ricch and J Balvin will not perform as previously announced.

The show was set to air live on Sunday, Aug. 3, but the two stars have backed out from the socially distanced show. Additional performers for the event include Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande.

EW notes Ricch alerting fans that he will be missing from the performance.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be performing at this year’s VMAs as announced,” Ricch shared on Instagram. “My team and I did everything in our power to make this work, due to COVID compliance issues at the last minute we had to call off the performance. My team and I are safe and everyone’s health is a main priority, as well as giving a quality performance. I appreciate MTV for the opportunity to perform and I hope I can see ya’ll next year.”

There currently is not a statement available from neither MTV or J Balvin.

Earlier this summer, Roddy Ricch participated in a pre-recorded performance of “The Box” for the 2020 BET Awards.