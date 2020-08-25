Big Sean’s “Deep Reverence” single was jammed pack with a lot. The early release brought fans a long-awaited verse from Nipsey Hussle and shared details on a miscarriage with Jhene Aiko but also highlighted the simmering beef between him and Kendrick Lamar.

The two rappers had a timid relationship, which sparked way back during the “Control” days and lasted across time with little shots sent back and forth, but the death of Hussle let Sean know it was time to bury the friction.

“After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick

It wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with

Lack of communication and wrong information

From people fueled by their ego, it’s like mixin’ flames with diesel” – Big Sean on “Deep Reverence”

Previously, Big Sean spoke on his beef with Kendrick Lamar when talking to Joe Budden during a Pull Up, Genius points out. “Me and Kendrick got a history of songs… When this whole Big Sean, Kendrick beef was going on, it was something I wish I would have spoken up about because there was nothing,” he said at the time.

You can hear the entire “Deep Reverence” below.