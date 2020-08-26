Aaliyah’s estate shares the message that communications have begun with streaming services to bring the late singer’s music to the platforms. It has been 19 years since the death of the “Rock the Boat” singer.

The caption reads, “We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future. Thank you for your continued love and support. More updated to come!”

There has been reports on and off that we will get the entirety of her music on streaming platforms but it has never happened. We hope this year that we will get her catalog soon!

