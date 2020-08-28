The March on Washington is on Friday (Aug. 28), but ahead of the event, CÎROC celebrated freedom by amplifying powerful voices of modern-day change-makers in the Black community.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and CÎROC partnered with Amanda Seales, Rapsody, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Lance Gross, Jamilah Lemieux, Kimberly L. Jones, and Alencia Johnson for new messages of resilience that will be seen in Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and New York City on Billboards.

“Black Unity. Black Love. Black Excellence. We Are Kings And Queens. We Are More Powerful Together,” Diddy said of the effort.

CÎROC will also make a contribution to Black Girl Ventures Foundation, to support its mission to create access to social and financial capital for Black & Brown women founders and future changemakers in our communities.

You can see the billboards and all of the individual messages below.

Rapsody joins CÎROC in spreading messages of resilience across America ATL

Lance Gross joins CÎROC in spreading messages of resilience across America Chicago

Rapsody joins CÎROC in spreading messages of resilience across America NYC

Lance Gross joins CÎROC in spreading messages of resilience across America ATL

Amanda Seales joins CÎROC in spreading messages of resilience across America NYC

Amanda Seales joins CÎROC in spreading messages of resilience across America ATL