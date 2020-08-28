The March on Washington is on Friday (Aug. 28), but ahead of the event, CÎROC celebrated freedom by amplifying powerful voices of modern-day change-makers in the Black community.
Sean “Diddy” Combs and CÎROC partnered with Amanda Seales, Rapsody, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Lance Gross, Jamilah Lemieux, Kimberly L. Jones, and Alencia Johnson for new messages of resilience that will be seen in Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and New York City on Billboards.
“Black Unity. Black Love. Black Excellence. We Are Kings And Queens. We Are More Powerful Together,” Diddy said of the effort.
CÎROC will also make a contribution to Black Girl Ventures Foundation, to support its mission to create access to social and financial capital for Black & Brown women founders and future changemakers in our communities.
You can see the billboards and all of the individual messages below.
- Amanda Seales (Comedian, “Insecure” Actress & Creator, “Smart Funny & Black”): “Pride in our power. Strength in our stride. You can attempt to imitate, but soul you cannot buy.”
- Brandon Kyle Goodman (“Big Mouth” Writer/Actor): “We are showing up. We are fighting. For our freedom. For our joy. For each other. We are showing up. Bet on that.”
- Rapsody (Hip Hop Artist): “We must not allow the ills of the world to dull our joy, for that is the fuel that keeps our fire burning!”
- Lance Gross (Actor): “As a people there’s nothing we can’t do. We are strong individually, but together unstoppable. It’s important to keep up our fight.”
- Jamilah Lemieux (Renowned Cultural Critic & Writer): “Black joy is essential to our fight for freedom.”
- Kimberly L. Jones (Activist & Author): “Black people want equality. Not revenge.”
- Alencia Johnson (Activist & Entrepreneur): “On the road to justice and freedom, let Black joy be part of the resistance.”