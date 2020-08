The road to Big Sean’s Detroit 2 is in full swing. Ahead of the release of the new album on Friday, Sean Don has released the video for “Harder Than My Demons.”

The new video follows the Nipsey Hussle-assisted “Deep Reverence” and the preview video for “Don Life,” which enlists Lil Wayne.

The new correlates with the song’s bars that are filled with a belief in God, while also examining the full range of his faith.

You can see the video below and be sure to presave the album here.