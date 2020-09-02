50 Cent has been busy promoting the newest season of “Power.” After six thrilling seasons, the series has evolved with new characters, but continues to give uncanny intensity. During an interview with June Archer, Fif discussed a number of topics, including texting habits of “his favorite white boy,” Eminem. In his latest recollection, he says Slim Shady texted him about his recent lyrics on Pop Smoke’s, “The Woo.”

“To this day, you know what’s ill about Em, he hits me randomly,” said the NY rapper. “He texted me and he was like, ‘When you gone fly me a private so I can land on that dick? What the fuck is wrong with you?”

Although 50 was quite confused, but saw that Em was just being Em.

“You said a line that a bitch was supposed to say and made it sound cool,” Fif says of Shady’s response. The “For Life” producer responded, ‘Oh, you was on some other shit.”

“But he’ll stop doing what he’s doing to do that,” he continues. “That s**t makes my day on a whole other level. Because I’m like, that was random. I’m always gonna have love for him. That’s my guy.”

The two go way back after 50 Cent signed to Shady/Aftermath back in 2002. He was the first solo artist outside of Eminem signed to the label. His classic debut album, Get Rich Or Die Trying was the third album release from the label as well. They won a Grammy Award for Eminen’s “Crack A Bottle” back in 2010.

Peep the full interview below.