Cardi B. has announced that she will be the face of Balenciaga in their new campaign. The Billboard pictures Cardi all dressed in blue laying down in the grass with lemons everywhere. We are eager to see what is next for the “Bodak Yellow” superstar.



Cardi is still giving us “WAP” lessons, as the single goes down in history as the No. 1 on the charts for both her and the Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion.

In her caption, Cardi B wrote “Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!”