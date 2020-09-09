Giannis put the talk to rest regarding his free agency after the 2020-2021 NBA season.

The 25-year-old two-time league MVP is set to be a free agent after the 2020-2021 season. After the Bucks lost to the Heat yesterday in the Eastern Conference semifinals, ultimately ending their season, Giannis told reporters that he plans to stay on the team.

“It’s not happening. That’s not happening,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo News. Giannis seems to be hopeful about the Bucks’ future. Instead of running to another team to run a championship, he’d rather stick with the Milwaukee. “Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually, and get right back at it next season,” he added.

“If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one. We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates,” he stated.

Giannis did not play in these last two games due to a sprained ankle. This is also the second season in a row where the Bucks have had the best record in the NBA and failed to make it to the finals. Even though they did not make it to the finals, Giannis was able to earn himself his second league MVP in a row.

“I trust my teammates,” Giannis said. “It’s supposed to be hard.”