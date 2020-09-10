King Von and Famous Dex have been going back and forth on social media starting from a comment that Famous Dex made to the 64th street rapper.

“King Von, you a b*tch. “Suck my d*ck. You got 6ix9ine going to O Block. Hoe a** n*gga. Go get on 6ix9ine ass before you say anything about me.”

We aren’t sure what caused it, but the energy switched resulting in Dex apologizing to his fans and suggesting that the two Chicago natives get in the boxing ring instead.

Advertisement

“King Von. No beef bro. We can get some Socker Boppers. Socker boppers! Socker boppers. I’ma bop your a**. It’s not about being scared, it’s about being smart,” he said in the same breath on his Instagram live stream.

“You win some and you lose some but you live to see another day. You think you a man with that gun in your hand? I’m a man without it. So look, all that King Von shit- I don’t got no beef with bro. I can’t beef and get money and take care of my kids. That’s not what I’m on. But bro, I will take this piercing out and I will beat the dreads off your head,” the rapper said referring to his septum piercing.

“I will beat you like you my bitch. Lil boy. He could go worry about 6ix9ine, stop worrying about me,” he continued.

King Von stepped onto his Twitter account to remind everyone of who he is.

“For everybody that don’t kno me I been beating ass my whole life,” he tweeted. “In and out of jail. And I hit hard as hell. I’m jus throwing this tweet out there. Carry on.”

For everybody that don’t kno me I been beating ass my whole life. In and out of jail. And I hit hard as hell. 😂 I’m jus throwing this tweet out there. Carry on. — V.Roy🦅 (@KingVonFrmdaWic) September 9, 2020

The two Chicago artists could be arguing about a music battle in the ring (Verzuz TV) …. but we’ll settle for a boxing match. Who do you think would win?