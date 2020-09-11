2020 is bringing about lots of strange activity. But one good thing that came out of it is it looks like Janet Hubert and Will Smith have buried the hatchet.

A few weeks ago it was announced that the Fresh Prince and the rest of his gang were reuniting for an unscripted special on HBO Max.

Smith and co-stars including Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro as well as the recurring DJ Jazzy Jeff will recorded the special on Thursday and to many of our surprise, Janet Hubert was there!

Yes ladies and gentleman, the original (arguably the best) Aunt Viv was on set and it looks like she and Will were actually getting along.

“Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th,” Will wrote in a caption of a photo featuring the cast at the Banks’ residence. But the bombshell was when you swiped left and saw Janet Hubert and her archnemesis, Will, conversing with smiles on both of their faces.