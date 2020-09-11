Skip Bayless has been catching heat over his insensitive comments regarding Dak Prescott’s mental health. On Thursday morning’s episode of Undisputed, Bayless said that he has no sympathy for Prescott’s decision to go public with his fight with depression.

“I don’t have sympathy for him going public with, ‘I got depressed,” Skip said. “Look, he’s the quarterback of America’s team, and you know, and I know this sport that you play is dog-eat-dog. It is no compassion, no quarter given on the football field. If you reveal publicly any little weakness, it can affect your team’s ability to believe in you in the toughest spots.”

The day prior, Prescott had admitted that his brother’s suicide had led to his depression. Fox Sports has even chastised Bayless for his insensitive remarks and released this statement, showing their support for Prescott.

“At Fox Sports, we are proud of Dak Prescott for publicly revealing his struggle with depression and mental health,” said the statement. “No matter the cause of the struggle, Fox Sports believes Dak showed tremendous courage, which is evident in both his leadership on the Dallas Cowboys and in his character off the field. We do not agree with Skip Bayless’ opinion on Undisputed this morning. We have addressed the significance of this matter with Skip and how his insensitive comments were received by people internally at Fox Sports and our audience.”

A hashtag #SkipJobless has been trending on Twitter ever since Prescott made his remarks. People are calling for Skip to lose his job over his comments as well.

Dak Prescott’s brother died in April of an apparent suicide.



Dak battled depression.



Dak showed courage and bravery to maybe help someone who is afraid to speak up.



Skip Bayless has ZERO COMPASSION because Dak plays QB in the #NFL and showing weakness.



Wow.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/EzrhORx65b — CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) September 10, 2020

Skip needs to apologize.



Dak had the courage to share he had Depression because of COVID + his brother’s suicide and you basically say you’re a QB on “America’s Team” so you can’t be sad? He’s a human.



It’s literally World Suicide Prevention Day do better @RealSkipBayless — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) September 10, 2020

Me: I hate cancel culture



Cancel culture: wants to cancel Skip Bayless



Me: pic.twitter.com/I7EOaCFOZ0 — ⚽️🏀🏒ᗷ£ℕ🇦🇺🏈⚾️(DC sports let me down everytime) (@DcSportsFan4Lyf) September 10, 2020