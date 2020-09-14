A pub company, based in England, and operating in the UK and Ireland, JD Wetherspoon, has said that 66 of its workers have tested positive for the coronavirus but maintains that visiting pubs is safe.

Since reopening on the 4th of July, Wetherspoon said some 32 million people have visited its 861 open pubs.

The company, which employs more than 41,000 people, said the vast majority of its pubs had recorded no positive tests for the Virus. There had however been one or more cases among staff at 50 of its pubs.

Company CEO Tim Martin dismissed claims by disease expert Professor Hugh Pennington that pubs are “dangerous”. Saying, “The situation with regard to pubs has been widely misunderstood.”

While discussing sending children back to school during the pandemic last month, Aberdeen University’s Prof Pennington said that pubs are “far, far more dangerous places to visit”.

This situation is an eye-opener as bars are continuing to reopen here in the US. Even with restrictions, it’s important to know that large gatherings are typically breeding grounds for COVID 19. Especially with the Fall /Winter months approaching, we should be prepping for another round of staying home to save lives.

Regarding sheer numbers, there’s a lot we can learn from our friends across the pond. And if this any indication how our pub/bar industry can be affected, we should take heed.