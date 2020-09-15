50 Cent to Team Up With Starz to Tell Story of Feud With The Game in Hip Hop Anthology Series

50 Cent to Team Up With Starz to Tell Story of Feud With The Game in Hip Hop Anthology Series

Before 50 Cent became the mogul that we see today, he was at the center of a few tense rap beefs.

His feud with former G-Unit artist, The Game, led to the murder-for-hire plot that landed Jimmy Henchman in jail for life, will be the focus of the first season of this upcoming Hip Hop anthology series titled Moment in Time: The Massacre.

This will be a “seasonal” series and will highlight real life Hip Hop events “collided with the ‘sensational’ and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes.”

The show will live on STARZ which is home to 50 Cent’s breakthrough, critically-acclaim series, Power, and all six of the series’ spinoffs.

The Queens native will also tell the story of sports agent Nicole Lynn, who represents Lil Wayne’s Young Money Sports. “Well the secrets out!” she wrote on Instagram. Excited to help @50cent, his team, and @starz bring this show to life. Momma we made it. 😝”

The Wrap describes the Lynn-inspired series as “the rise of a determined young African-American woman as she breaks through and climbs to the top of the competitive and male-dominated world of sports agents. It is inspired by Lynn, who became the first Black woman to represent a top 3 NFL draft pick.”