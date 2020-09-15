Barack Obama is Reportedly Set to Drop Upcoming Memoir Right After Election

Barack Obama has been staying busy through various media ventures.

The forever President will surely ruffle Donald Trump’s feathers if the rumors are true and he does release his memoir right after Election Day.

Page Six reports that the book is scheduled for a Nov. 10 or Nov. 17 release. Crown Publishing Group is set to announce the exact date later this week.

Crown released Michelle Obama’s Becoming memoir a week after the midterm elections on November 13th.

The company may follow the same trend for her husband.

Hopefully, Joe Biden is voted into office and we can begin restoring the economic and social order of the Obama administration, then enjoy a page-turning book about Barack’s life.