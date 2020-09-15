Justin Bieber Gears Up to Release New Single ‘Holy’ Featuring Chance the Rapper

Its been a while since fans of Justin Bieber have heard any new releases from the “Beauty and the Beat” singer.

This weekend, the husband of Hailey Bieber announced that he is soon going to release a new single called, “Holy” featuring chance the rapper. The singer took to his social media to post the good news with a visual for the single to pair.

“New era. New single. It’s begins. #HOLY this Friday ft. @chancetherapper jbsoon.com,” he posted.

At the start of the year, the singer released a single with rapper, Quavo titled, “Intentions.”

Holy … Intentions? We wonder what the Canadian singer has up his sleeve next! Maybe an album named, Sacred!