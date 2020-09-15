Two Men Arrested For The Murder of Former TMT Boxer Danny Gonzalez

Two Men Arrested For The Murder of Former TMT Boxer Danny Gonzalez

According to a new report from TMZ, 27-year-old Andre Richee and 32-year-old Lee Mooring were both arrested and charged in the murder of Money Mayweather boxing protegè Danny Gonzalez, who was shot and killed on Labor Day.

Also, 28-year-old Joseph Goldsmith has been issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with Gonzalez’s murder.

A motive has not been mentioned by authorities, however, eyewitness accounts and surveillance footage peg Richee and Mooring and the boxer’s murderers.

Advertisement

Two other men who were present were also injured in the shooting.

If convicted, both men could face the death penalty.