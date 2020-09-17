The Los Angeles Clippers jokes are still rolling on the timeline after their epic choke job against the Denver Nuggets while up 3-1. Now Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports has pulled back the curtain on some of their chemistry issues.

Paul “Playoff P” George and reigning sixth man of the year Montrez Harrell reportedly were involved in a “heated” exchange during Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals. The argument was rooted in consecutive turnovers in less than a minute that occurred due to a lack of communication between the two.

The article states PG was at fault but Harrell was irritated by George’s aim to never take the blame.

“You’re always right. Nobody can tell you nothing,” Harrell reportedly said before the timeout huddle exploded into expletives.

Head coach Doc Rivers would takeover the huddle but couldn’t control the series and this incident is believed to be one of many that didn’t allow for the team to form chemistry.