Orlando Brown is best known for his role on Disney’s hit series, That’s So Raven, but after the show stopped airing we didn’t hear much from the child star.

He returned to the spotlight uploading bizarre videos on the Internet claiming he slept with Raven-Symone and was molested by men in Hollywood like Will Smith and Nick Cannon. Brown even uploaded a video of himself having sex.

The actor served 90 days in jail in 2018 for attempting to break into the Las Vegas restaurant Legends Restaurant & Venue. He appeared on Dr. Phil when he was released and rejected the talk show host’s offer for assistance and rehabilitation because he didn’t want to be “monitored” following his jail stint.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old has been quiet recently but he resurfaced online seemingly doing much better. The Shade Room posted a video of him delivering a church testimony and speaking candidly about his past addictions to drugs and the Internet.

“I went through a lot,” he said. “I experimented with crystal meth, with weed. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was addicted to the internet. All kinds of stuff.”

“My fiancé told me about this place and when I came it was amazing,” he said about the church. “I had a blast. These brothers accepted me for who I am.”

Orlando Brown added that the church leaders are “brilliant” and revealed that he now has a “team of brothers.”

It’s great to see him on the right track.