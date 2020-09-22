Teachers in Florida have announced that they are seeing unacceptable behavior during Zoom classes, not with students—but from parents.Boca Raton Elementary teacher Edith Pride delivered an interesting message to parents.

“Parents, please make sure that you have on proper clothing when you are walking behind your child’s computer because we’ve seen them in their drawers, their bras, and everything else,” Pride said during a public school announcement.

Pride mentioned she had other issues to take up with the district, but decided to spend 3 minutes on this topic.

“Parents, when you are helping your children at their computer please do not appear with big joints in your hands and cigarettes,” Pride continued. “Those joints be as big as cigars. Oh yeah, we’ve seen it all.”

“I did have a parent who sat on the couch and we could see an ankle monitor on her leg,” said one teacher, who wished to remain anonymous.

“I had a father, no shirt drinking a beer at 11:45 in the morning,” another teacher said.

While teachers say that most parents are respectful of online class time, they worry about the behavior some kids are being exposed to in the online classrooms.

“(Students) do see other things that they’ve probably never seen before so I know that is a challenge,” one teacher said.

A spokesperson said all classes are recorded in case students need to go back and review their lessons.

Have you noticed any strange behavior during your children’s remote class learning?