Jordan Brand continues to push sneaker culture forward the official unveiling of the Air Jordan XXXV, the newest model in the 35-year history of the brand.



The AJ XXXV features a refined cushioning platform, led by the Eclipse Plate 2.0 and Zoom Air units throughout. Visual details throughout the AJ XXXV link the silhouette back to the AJ V, specifically with its top tongue design, its Kurim detailing, and molded foam pods around the collar of the shoe.

“The Air Jordan signature shoe has and will always be the most important shoe we make each year,” says Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand. “Basketball is where the Jordan Brand started, and it’s where we’ll continue to invest in and advance our never-ending pursuit of excellence on the court.”



The Center of Gravity colorway will hit retailers across the globe on October 17. In celebration fo the launch, Jordan Brand is partnering with Snap to launch Bitmoji’s newest fashion collaboration featuring top styles and sneakers from the revolutionary sportswear brand.

You can learn more about the Jordan XXXV and see additional colorways and release dates here.

