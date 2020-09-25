An Ohio Mom who refused to wear a face mask at a football game and ended up tased and arrested for refusing to leave.

Logan Police say the woman in the video, Alicia Kitts, was told several times to put a mask on. She reportedly told the officer she had asthma and was not going to wear it.

The officer then told her several times she would have to leave if she wouldn’t wear a mask. When she refused, he used his Taser on her shoulder in order to get her into custody.

Advertisement











She was charged with criminal trespassing. Luckily no one was hurt, shot or killed during this dispute.

Watch the video below