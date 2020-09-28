If you’ve ever needed any inspiration for natural hairstyles, Issa Rae should be on your mood board.

She wears her natural hair in different beautiful styles on her HBO series, Insecure, and now she’s partnering with Sienna Naturals CEO, Hannah Diop, to create a new collection.

“I think hair has always been a part of the conversation for me, and it’s been such a huge part of my identity,” Rae told Allure in a phone interview.

Advertisement











Issa revealed that she considers herself a “lazy” natural and doesn’t think she qualifies to give hair care tips. But she always wanted to get into the business and is already familiar with Diop’s brand.

“I’ve known Hannah for a long time, and I got to see the brand evolve from her home. It’s expanded so much beyond that. The care and research that has gone into this natural, safe, healthy brand, I knew that I wanted to be involved,” she said in a statement.

“We get coerced into manipulating our hair into styles not right for us or using damaging products,” Issa Rae continued. “I have an opportunity to make hair care digestible via my sense of humor, my openness to my own hair struggle journey.”

Diop said in a statement, “I have always admired Issa’s ability to bring a spark and light into a project. Issa is a trailblazer and stays true to her roots and dedication to Black creators. Her looks are authentic and she fully embraces all styles you can accomplish with textured hair. Issa’s ever-changing style embodies the brand’s purpose and we cannot wait to take this next step with her.”