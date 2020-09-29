Former Cleveland Cavilers guard, Delonte West, has fallen on rough times. Just last week he was pictured holding up a sign in Dallas. Former teammates and coaches such as Doc Rivers and Jameer Nelson have lent a helping hand to West, but he turned them all down.

Just yesterday video surfaced of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picking Delonte West up in front of a gas station in Dallas. According to TMZ, Cuban had been trying to call West and was able to speak with him, agreeing to meet. West was reportedly taken to a hotel and is seriously considering going to rehab. Apparently Cuban has agreed to pay for West’s rehab.

According to multiple sources, West’s friends and family have been trying to get him to go to rehab. But he has been reluctant.

Delonte West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2008. His brother Dimitri has said that West “is not crazy” and “he is not on drugs.” “My family are trying to get him the best professional help that’s out there, the best that they can afford,” he added.