Trump broke worldwide news when it was announced Thursday night that he had contracted COVID-19. In the days following, it turns out that the people in his circle have contracted the virus too.

Former White House adviser, Kellyanne Conway, recently announced via Twitter that she had tested positive for COVID-19. News of this came less than 24 hours after Donald Trump announced he had tested positive for the virus. In her post she says that her symptoms are mild and she has begun the quarantine process.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.



As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

News of Conway testing positive only comes a few days after the SCOTUS announcement event at the White House last Saturday. Sources believe that it was Utah Senator Mike Lee who was positive with the virus at the time of the event. Video from the announcement, now referred to as the “superspreader” event, shows the senator engaging with people without a mask. In fact, video from the event shows that nobody was wearing a mask.

Other than Kellyanne Conway, more people in Trump’s circle have tested positive for COVID-19. Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, announced that he had tested positive as well.