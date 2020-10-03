The Biden campaign has decided to pull all negative advertising in light of President Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis.Trump announced early Friday morning that he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19. In an act of compassion towards his presidential opponent, the Democratic nominee and former Vice President is taking all of his negative attack ads off the air in the wake of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

His decision to take down the campaign’s attack ads was made right before the White House announced Trump would be heading to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the next few days “out of an abundance of caution.”

We wish him well.