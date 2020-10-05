[WATCH] Man Punched In The Face For Playing YG’s “F**k Donald Trump” Outside Texas Store

A TMZ report confirmed that a man who musically expressed his dislike for President Trump was punched in the face outside of a Texas convenience store over the weekend for playing YG’s “FDT(Fuck Donald Trump)” in the presence of a few Trump supporters.

Trump’s supporters are showing staunch loyalty to the President despite his testing positive for Covid-19, which has set off a firestorm on the internet and in politics.

In regards to the incident, Jason Lata was arrested for assault causing bodily injury and his bail was set at $15,000.

