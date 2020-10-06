Nine Trey Bloods associate Kooda B was freed following Judge Paul Engelmeyer’s decision to release the former Tekashi crony from Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center due to Covid-19, but the judge threw Kooda right back in the slammer for violating social distancing laws right after his release.

Kooda, whose real name is Kintea MacKenzie, was ordered to turn himself in after authorities were tipped to a video which shows MacKenzie partying with friends after his release.

Engelmeyer said that Kooda could’ve been exposed to the coronavirus just as much at the party as he would’ve in the federal holding facility in NYC.

MacKenzie has until Oct. 15th to turn himself in to the U.S. Marshals. He pleaded guilty to shooting at Chief Keef in 2018. His sentencing for the shooting was scheduled for November.