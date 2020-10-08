Tory Lanez has officially been charged in connection with the shooting involving Megan The Stallion. The charges come weeks after Lanez dropped a new album speaking on the case.

The L.A. County D.A.’s Office served Tory with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The D.A. also alleges Tory inflicted great bodily injury.

This is a shock because recently, Tory and members of his family and team made statements regarding the singer being innocent.

While it did take a while for both Meg to speak on the incident as well as charges being filed, Meg was clear from the start that Lanez was in fact the person who shot her; saying, “Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to these blogs lying and s**t, stop lying!”

We will keep an eye on this as more details are made available. If convicted, the rapper/singer faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.