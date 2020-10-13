Last week’s episode of Lovecraft Country was lit, literally and figuratively.

Without spoiling anything, episode 9 was gut-wrenching, insightful, and would leave you anticipating next week’s finale.

Jurnee Smollett’s character, Letitia Dandridge, had a captivating scene at the end that allowed her to walk through fire thanks to the invulnerability Christina Brathwaite (Abbey Lee Kershaw) cast on her the episode before.

Advertisement











“Leti may be invulnerable but Jurnee is not,” the actress tweeted. “the fire got a little too close in the Leti / Hattie scene…started burning my arm… Finished the take first and ran off the set screaming. @MishaGreen made me go to the hospital to have it looked at #thepriceofart#LovecraftCountry“

Leti may be invulnerable but Jurnee is not…the fire got a little too close in the Leti / Hattie scene…started burning my arm… Finished the take first and ran off the set screaming. @MishaGreen made me go to the hospital to have it looked at #thepriceofart #LovecraftCountry pic.twitter.com/BLwDu4PmMh — jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) October 12, 2020

Thankfully she’s okay because the scene was well worth it. If you don’t watch Lovecraft Country yet, you can binge-watch it on HBO or HBO Max.