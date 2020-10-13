Kanye West drops his Presidential campaign video 22 days before Election Day. For many states, it has started early voting and Kanye made the perfect opportunity to drop the one-minute visual.

It has not been an easy road for Kanye to get on state ballots and to be an active running member for this presidential campaign.

He states in his campaign video, “America. What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just? True justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people. To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored.”

“We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to our world, but we should be servants to each other to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other — our fellow Americans — that we may all prosper together. We have to act on faith with a sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things. We will build a stronger country by building stronger families,” he said. “Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation — the kind of people — God intends us to be.”

Will you be voting for Kanye West in 2020?