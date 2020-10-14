Nipsey Hussle’s estate officially launched a legal battle against the Crips.

TMZ reports that the late rapper’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, is suing Crips LLC for attempting to file a trademark to Nip’s infamous “The marathon continues” slogan.

A few months after the Victory Lap rapper was fatally shot, the Los Angeles-based organization filed the trademark for “various services” including clothing.

Nipsey’s family already expressed their disapproval and the street gang apologized and said they’d withdraw the filing. “We respectively vow to support the wishes of Lauren London (Nipsey’s longtime girlfriend) and the Asghedom family,” the Crips wrote.

But it looks like they’ve had a change of heart and justified their use of the slogan. “The Crips organization has long used the phrase ‘The Marathon Continues’ as our ideology slogan in the past. Ermias, became a well-known Crip and the phrase became popularized,” they stated.

Nipsey Hussle’s estate is seeking monetary damages for any Crips-produced Marathon merchandise.

Do you think the Crips have a point or should they fall back like they initially said they would?