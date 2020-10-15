Drake and Future’s ‘Life Is Good’ On Track To Go Diamond

It surely hasn’t been a good year, unless you’re Drake of Future.

Back in January, before things went awry, Future dropped his Drake assisted single “Life Is Good” off of his eighth studio album High Off Life. The single earned its gold certification after just two weeks of being released, and its platinum certification less than a month after being released.

Just last week on October 8th, the single received its seventh platinum certification. The music video has surpassed over a billion views on YouTube as well.

This is good news especially for Drake who has fans waiting for his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy. There is speculation that the album is supposed to release next Friday, October 24th.