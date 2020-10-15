Nicki Minaj’s mother confirmed that her daughter safely gave birth last week but the Barbs were sitting tight to find out the baby’s gender.

There was speculation that she had a girl but she took to Instagram to reveal that she had a baby boy! “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world,” she wrote in a thank you post to “Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone” who sent her well wishes and gifts.

Apparently, Karol got the memo because her card read, “Congratulations on your new baby boy… he’s sure to fill your heart with love.”

Congratulations are in order to Nicki Minaj who spent a decade proclaiming that these b*tches were her sons, and finally had a son.

In other related news, the Queens rapper announced that she’s hopping on Sada Baby’s viral Tik Tok hit, “Whole Lotta Choppas” and it’s releasing on Friday.

This might mark another run of rap supremacy because Nicki previously said she was working on her fifth studio album.