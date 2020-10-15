The Houston Rockets front office will look drastically different for the next season, whenever that is.



After head coach Mike D’Antoni departed after they were bounced from the bubble by the Los Angeles Lakers, the Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is also stepping down, ESPN reports.



Morey spoke with team owner Tilman Fetitta with the concept to leave after being at the head of the franchise for 13 years, with the desire to seek out what else could interest him professionally. Morey is also stated to remain in an advisory role for the team while also spending time with his two college-age children.



Unlike the head coaching position, the Rockets have the new general manager picked. Executive vice president of basketball operations Rafael Stone will be promoted to general manager.



The current vacancy for head coach is rumored to be filled by former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach and current Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Tyrone Lue.