As Diddy unveils his Biden-endorsed “Our Black Party” political platform, the legendary Bad Boy sat down with cultural pundit Charlamagne Tha God about the primary objective of the party in the 2020 election: to get Donald Trump out of office.

Diddy speaks very candidly about Trump’s “stand back and stand by” comment supposedly made concerning the extreme right-wing, while he is adamant that the upcoming election, which is less than 30 days away, is simply “a war between love and hate.”

“If Trump gets elected, I truly believe in my heart that there’s gonna be a race war.”

