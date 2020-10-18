Donald Trump Says He Might Leave the Country If He Loses the Upcoming Election

Donald Trump jokingly said during a rally on Friday night in Macon, Georgia that if he loses the upcoming election to Joe Biden, then he might have to move out of the country.

“You know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of American politics puts pressure on me,” Trump told the crowd. “Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life — what am I going to do? I’m going to say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics! I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”

Trump says he may leave the US if Biden wins. pic.twitter.com/XmbtYpNDoh — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 17, 2020

Trump thinks that the embarrassment of losing to Joe Biden is bad enough for him to need to leave the country. Or maybe he might flee the country for another reason. Maybe to avoid jail-time.

Currently, Trump is trailing Biden in national polls and in fundraising. A couple of the southern states that he had won in his first presidential run are now swing states. His campaign has raised $247 million as of September, compared to Biden’s campaign which has raised $383 million. However, all is not said and done until election day.