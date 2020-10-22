New Biden Campaign Ad Examines What Exactly Black Americans ‘Lose’ if Trump is Reelected

Ahead of the final debate, the Biden campaign has released “Lose” a new national ad flipping Trump’s “What do you have to lose” remarks to Black Americans to show the reality of that statement.

Believe it or not, Black Americans have everything to lose if the Trump Administration is brought back into office. Since his election and office takeover in 2016, Trump has caused a decline in jobs, dignity, and the lives of innocent people.

Compound the aforementioned reasons with the fall out of another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the stakes are high. You can see the “Lose” campaign ad below.

