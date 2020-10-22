Rick Ross is buying up as much of Georgia as he can. Already the owner of 254 acres of land, the Biggest Boss just re-upped with an additional buy of 87 acres.

Rozay hit Instagram to showcase the purchase, taking a picture with the realtor, and holding a “sold” sign. The message: “Promise Land just got BIGGER.”

The land has already served as the host for the filming of the new Eddie Murphy film Coming 2 America, which will hit Amazon in December. Rozay is also prepping the release of his next album, Richer Than I Ever Been. This purchase holds true to that statement.

Check out the announcement below.