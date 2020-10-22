Baton Rouge rapper, NBA Youngboy released a new single and music visual, which was a remix to Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” that the hip-hop mogul released in 2017.

In NBA’s remix of the song which is titled, “Top Version,” the 21-year-old shoots his shot at Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter. In his single, the rapper said, “I’m tryna convince Fee to tell Reginae how big the sh*t gon’ be if we have a baby.”

Although Lucci and Reginae have not confirmed if they are back together publicly, YFN Lucci did not seem to be too happy about the lyrics at all. “Boi a real b***h in person,” Lucci commented under the Shaderoom’s post.

There are speculations that Lucci and Reginae could be enjoying each other’s company again after fans pointed out the two posted pictures, eating from the same personal chef on the same night just a few days ago.

NBA Young Boy on the other hand should be preparing to welcome his 7th child in the world with Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya Mayweather, who happens to be facing 99 years in prison due to an altercation between her and another one of NBA’s baby mommas, Lapattra Jacobs. Whew Chile.

Would y’all be here for Lucci and Reginae’s reconciliation?