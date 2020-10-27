Drake announced that his forthcoming musical effort, Certified Lover Boy, won’t see the light of day until the top of the year.

But fans will get the chance to purchase the album’s merchandise that the Toronto rapper dropped in collaboration with Nike.

Fans might recognize the heart-embroidered bomber from the “Laugh Now Cry Later” music video featuring Lil Durk.

This marks the second collaboration The Boy did with a major brand this year. He joined forces with BAPE for an exclusive OVO collaboration at the top of the month.

Drake was trending over the weekend after he released the promotional video for the album and announced that CLB is dropping in January 2021. The trailer featured Drizzy recreating his most notable album covers.

Fans noticed the influence from JAY-Z’s Blueprint 3 promotional teaser.

this reminds me of that one ad jay-z did for blueprint 3 https://t.co/DXCGpfY57p — brand☹︎n (@fourlokofather) October 25, 2020

