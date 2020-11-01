Who doesn’t love Barack Obama?

The former president of the United States recently surprised onlookers by hitting a spontaneous 3 pointer before casually walking off. The 44th president was in a Flint, Michigan gym on Saturday while on the campaign trail for Joe Biden, his former vice president.



“That’s what I do,” Obama yelled after nailing the three, before lowering his “VOTE” mask and yelling again, “That’s what I do!”

Everyone in the gym seemed stunned that Obama nailed the three, with one yelling, “Walk off!”



Advertisement

“Whoa,” a masked Biden says as the duo leaves the gym.

NBA star LeBron James gave Obama props Saturday night, tweeting, “Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash!”

Obama posted the video to his Instagram with the caption:



Get out there and vote, and then get two other folks to join you. It’s like draining a three for democracy.