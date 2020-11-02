The Mind Squad would like to send a supreme posthumous salute to Albert “Prodigy” Johnson, the lyrical half of the “Infamous” Mobb Deep. Last year, the Hip-Hop community lost Prodigy in what is recognized as a freak hospital accident, with reports stating that P passed after choking on an egg while hospitalized for his sickle cell condition.

Prodigy will forever be remembered as one of NYC’s powerhouses of the rap game, repping the Rotten Apple in feuds within the five boroughs (Jay-Z, Tru Life) as well as cross country (Tupac, Crooked I). With his QB partner Havoc, the Hempstead, Long Island native inherited the crown as the kings of NYC crime rhyme from their elder Queens comrade Kool G. Rap and have upheld their position for more than two decades. P’s solo career was stellar in its own right, with his H.N.I.C. trilogy serving as one of the best solo efforts from an NYC artist that came from a group since Busta Rhymes.

Salute to Prodigy on his born day and his contributions through his art and music will maintain his relevance in Hip-Hop forever. R.I.P.!

